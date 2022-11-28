Police investigate shooting that wounded woman on Indy's near east side

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday near New York & Colorado streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis late Monday.

An IMPD spokesperson said it happened in area of the of New York and Colorado streets. Officers found the victim in her car in the 400 block of North Denny Street after she called to report the shooting.

The woman, the only occupant of the car, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said it's not clear if the woman was targeted by a shooter or if she was caught in the crossfire of an unrelated incident.