Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Abington Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on Indy's northwest side.

Police responded to the Abington Apartments, near 47th and Georgetown Road, around 3 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers located a man that had been shot. Medics transported the man to an area hospital, where they later died.