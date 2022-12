Police were called to the 500 block of West 29th Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting north of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.

Metro police officers were called a home in the the 500 block of West 29th Street after a report of a shooting at around 8 p.m.

Police found the body of a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

IMPD didn't share any additional information, including whether a suspect had been identified or if a motive was known.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.