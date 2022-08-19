IMPD: Man found shot at near south side gas station

Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. There they located a man who was shot in the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police at the scene told 13News.

Detectives were working to obtain surveillance video from the gas station in their investigation and did not have suspect information to share as of early Friday. They had also not determined a motive for the shooting.