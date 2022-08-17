x
1 person killed in west Indianapolis shooting

Police were called to the 6100 block of Cheshire Road just before 10 p.m.
Indianapolis Metro Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a west Indianapolis shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

IMPD was called to an apartment community in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, southwest of Rockville and High School roads, just before 10 p.m. on reports of the sound of gunfire in the area.

Officers arrived and found a victim, who police would only identify as a male, with an apparent gunshot wound.

CPR was administered but the person was pronounced dead at the scene

There's no word on the victim's identity or age, and police haven't said if they have a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional information becomes available.

