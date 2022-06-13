IMPD: Man taken to hospital after shots fired in Broad Ripple fight

Police responded to the area of Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues around 2 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to a local hospital after police responded to a disturbance with shots fired in Broad Ripple early Monday.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on June 13, IMPD officers responded to the area of Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues for multiple reports of shots fired in a fight.

Arriving officers located a large disturbance outside LAVA Lounge. Police said they believe that multiple suspects fired several shots as they left the scene.

A short time later, officers located a man in a car with a possible gunshot wound. The man was involved in a crash, and police said they were not certain whether his injuries were the result of a gunshot or the collision.

The man was taken to a local hospital; the exact extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police also said they were not sure if the man was actively involved in the disturbance.

As of early Monday, officers were still working to determine the cause of the incident and the number of people involved. IMPD said they do not believe anyone else was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.