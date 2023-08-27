IMPD: Man brandished machete before being shot by police.

IMPD sent a tweet Sunday evening saying the incident occurred in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The shooting allegedly happened in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive. IMPD says no other officers were injured in the shooting.

IMPD stated a man with a machete was found outside a home and was making threatening language. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD also said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive.



There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/tIquVA7yt7 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 28, 2023