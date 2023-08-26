Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Marion

The suspect allegedly flashed a second gun at officers while being tased before being shot.

MARION, Ind. — A suspect has been hospitalized following a police-involved shooting in Marion.

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers eventually located a man who matched the description. The man was allegedly found by police while holding a gun in his hand.

Police chased the suspect on foot a couple blocks east before the suspect stopped in the 600 block of South Branson Street. The suspect was reportedly given "multiple orders" to put down his gun. Eventually, police say, the suspect put the gun down.

Officers then attempted to arrest the suspect before the suspect reached into his left pocket, revealing a second gun. He was then tased by officers.

While the suspect was being tased, he allegedly pointed the second gun in the direction of officers. An officer then allegedly shot the suspect.

After disarming the suspect, officers reportedly began giving the suspect medical aid. The suspect was transported via ambulance to Marion Health.