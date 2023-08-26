IMPD: 1 injured in shooting on northwest side

Police said one person was taken to Riley Hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side that left one person injured late Friday evening.

It happened just before midnight in the 3400 block of Beeler Avenue, which is near 34th Street and Moller Road.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Riley Hospital and was in stable condition.