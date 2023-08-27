IMPD: 3 people shot near 12th and Arlington on Indy's east side

Two victims are reported to be in stable condition while the other is in critical condition, per IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a reported shooting on Indy's east side Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, IMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of N Arlington Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located three people with gunshot wounds. One victim is reported to be in critical condition while the other two are in stable condition.

The victim that is in critical condition was shot in the abdomen, according to police. The other two victims suffered wounds to the leg and behind. All victims are said to be adult males.

According to IMPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot of the Arlington Square strip mall. IMPD says a baby shower was taking place at the time of the shooting, but could not confirm if any of the people shot were attending the shower.

IMPD says there is currently no suspect nor any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).