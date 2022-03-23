IMPD: Missing 6-year-old boy abducted by woman in Indianapolis

Horlbens was last seen Friday, March 18. IMPD said Flaurene Fenelon took Horlbens from his home on Ellis Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a missing 6-year-old boy who was taken by a woman that IMPD said is not related to the boy and has no custody rights.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for 6-year-old Horlbens Charles and Flaurene Fenelon, who police say took the boy without his father's permission.

Horlbens is 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Horlbens was last seen Friday, March 18. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

IMPD said Fenelon took Horlbens from his home in the 10100 block of Ellis Drive. She did not have the father's permission, isn't related to Horlbens and doesn't have any custody rights.

Fenelon was seen driving a blue Kia four-door car. She's 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Fenelon's or Horlbens' whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately, or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.