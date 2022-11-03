FBI offering $10K reward in case of missing Carmel woman

Ciera Breland (Locklair) has been missing since Feb. 24. Police identified her husband, Xavier Breland, as a person of interest.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a missing Carmel woman.

Ciera Breland (Locklair) was last seen Feb. 24, 2022 in Johns Creek, Georgia. She was visiting family there with her husband, Xavier Breland, their 5-month-old son, and their dog.

Xavier reported her missing to the Carmel Police Department on Feb. 26, but the FBI said there's no evidence that Ciera ever returned home from Georgia.

Ciera's last known location was 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in Johns Creek, Georgia at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. She was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia license plate TMB5869.

The FBI is working with both the Johns Creek Police Department and the Carmel Police Department in the investigation. Law enforcement officers have not yet ruled out foul play in her disappearance and Xavier has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Xavier was booked into the Coweta County Jail in Georgia on March 16 after being extradited from the Hamilton County Jail. He is facing charges for felony aggravated stalking, violation of a family violence order and failure to appear in a case not related to Ciera's disappearance.

Ciera is described as a 31-year-old woman who has blonde hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.