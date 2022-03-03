Police: Missing woman last seen in Georgia, not Carmel

The FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are now assisting in this case. Carmel police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a missing Carmel woman was last seen one day earlier than previously thought - and in a Georgia town more than 550 miles away from Carmel, where authorities initially said she was last seen.

In their update, the Carmel Police Department said the last known location of Ciera Breland (Locklair) was 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in Johns Creek, Georgia at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Previously, police had thought she was last between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street on Carmel's northwest side.

Investigators announced the update to the investigation on Thursday.

Ciera is described as a 31-year-old woman who has blonde hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Carmel Police Department said it began working with the City of Johns Creek Police Department in Johns Creek, Georgia, on the case. Through the investigation, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr., Ciera's husband, was identified as a person of interest. He has not been criminally charged in relation to his wife's missing person case.

Breland is currently in the Hamilton County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia for aggravated stalking against a woman who isn't his wife. He is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Breland has been extradited before. According to court records, he was arrested in 2007 on a fugitive warrant in Florida and sent back here to Indiana.

On Thursday, an FBI spokesperson said agents in both Georgia and Indiana were assisting local authorities in the investigation.

According to authorities in Georgia, Xavier was investigated for aggravated stalking in March 2021. Investigators allege he used a concealed tracking device to stalk the mother of his child. It happened while the woman had a temporary restraining order on Xavier. After being arrested and released, Xavier allegedly violated the restraining order again. An arrest warrant was issued, but police in Georgia had no further contact with Xavier.

13News also confirmed Ciera Breland works for a law firm in Indianapolis. It released a statement reading:

Speaking for the entire Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani family, I can express that we have been deeply concerned about Ciera’s wellbeing over the past week and have been doing our utmost to assist both the local and federal authorities as well as Ciera’s family in determining her whereabouts and helping in any other ways we can. We all pray for Ciera’s safe return and remain at the highest level of vigilance pending resolution of this extremely troubling situation. Anyone with any possible information about Ciera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities immediately.