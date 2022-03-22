Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old missing from New Haven

Karen Garcia was last seen Monday night in New Haven, Indiana, wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old missing from Allen County.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Karen Garcia, who's described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Garcia was last seen in New Haven, Indiana on Monday, March 21 at 10 p.m. wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Garcia is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Karen Garcia should contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or call 911.

New Haven is 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.