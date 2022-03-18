Woman dead in 2nd hit-and-run reported on Troy Avenue Friday morning

The incident happened in the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate 465 and Five Points Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning on the city's southeast side.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate 465 and Five Points Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a woman who was unresponsive. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 59-year-old Carol D. Miller.

Investigators believe the incident was a possible hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or 317-262-8477.

Police believe the man was struck by a car on Troy Avenue at Bradenburg Drive. They don't have a description of the vehicle but believe it was red in color.

The man's girlfriend said he had been walking in the area and she went to investigate when she hadn't heard from him.

Police found the man, whose name has not been shared by authorities, on the side of the road. He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

Deadly crashes Friday morning in central Indiana

Around 6:30 a.m., a truck loaded with gravel ran off the road and hit a tree near Keystone Parkway and 99th Street in Carmel. Police 51-year-old Paul Powell, of Kokomo, died in the crash.

A passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, a second-grade student at Lakeside Elementary in Warren Township, was hit and killed by a vehicle on East 21st Street, near Post Road, on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police do not know how Sanford ended up in the road before he was hit. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Sanford was hit by at least two vehicles. Police said the first vehicle that hit Sanford was a light-colored sedan that left the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators believe the impact from the second vehicle is what killed Sanford. The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Just after 8 a.m., multiple vehicles crashed in the 6600 block of Rockville Road, west of South High School Road, on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police confirmed a teenage male died from their injuries in the crash. Three people were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.