IMPD assisting in search for missing Pennsylvania teen

Irma Vigil was last seen Dec. 13 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is helping a Pennsylvania police department in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Irma Vigil was last seen Dec. 13 at her home in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a red serpent on it with black jeans.

Vigil is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Her hair is dyed half black and half red.

IMPD confirmed the teen may be in the Indianapolis area. Anyone with information about her location should call 911 or the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-0600.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.