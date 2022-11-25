Silver Alert issued in search for teen missing from Allen County

Police are investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, 17.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teenager missing from northeast Indiana

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, 17.

Walker is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs.

Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:22 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.