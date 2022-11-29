Whiteland runaway teen found safe, police say

"Braylon has been located safely!! Thank you all," Whiteland police tweeted Tuesday morning.

WHITELAND, Ind — The Whiteland Police Department confirmed a runaway teen was found safe.

Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway Monday, Nov. 28.

At 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Whiteland police tweeted, "Braylon has been located safely!! Thank you all."

Whiteland is roughly 20 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.