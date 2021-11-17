Police looking for missing Hamilton County teen

FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate a missing teen.
Police said 17-year-old Kimber Bowles-Sheward was last seen Monday, Nov. 15, around 9 p.m. in Fishers.
Bowles-Sheward is described as 5’3” tall, weighs 112 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is known to wear a heart-shaped necklace that says "mom" on it, a gold Nike ring with a "Swoosh" on it, and a charm bracelet with hope, anchor, and crew charms.
Anyone who knows Bowles-Sheward's whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton County Communications at 317-773-1282.
What other people are reading:
- Better grades, improved test scores seen as Indianapolis Public Schools students return to classroom
- Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
- Mixed reactions from neighbors as former Indianapolis Public Schools building set to become overflow shelter for homeless
- Gov. Holcomb willing to lift COVID-19 public health emergency if lawmakers agree to 3 things