IMPD arrests 3 minors for alleged roles in armed carjacking on east side

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Andy Drive, near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Post Road, on Jan. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested three minors for their alleged roles in an armed carjacking on the city's east side on Tuesday.

Just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers responded to the 2600 block of Andy Drive, near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Post Road, on a report of an armed carjacking. When officers arrived, the male victim told them his silver 2011 Buick Regal was taken at gunpoint while he was inside the car on his driveway.

Robbery detectives responded to begin an investigation. The next day, robbery detectives, along with officers and the Special Weapons and Tactics team, located and stopped the car near 52nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Each of the three occupants – all minors – were taken into custody without incident.

Two of the minors were arrested for robbery and the third was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor, IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions in the case.