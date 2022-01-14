x
Crime

1 month after conviction, violent felon arrested again for possession of a firearm

IMPD arrested 24-year-old Dino Thompson III on Wednesday after receiving information from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent felon, convicted in December, was arrested in Indianapolis for possession of a firearm and possession of a narcotic drug.

IMPD arrested 24-year-old Dino Thompson III on Wednesday after receiving information from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He was on community corrections as a condition of the December conviction for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

"IMPD continues to be laser-focused on those specific contributors to violent crime," said Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. "We appreciate the cooperation from our federal partners who continue to make fighting violent crime in Indianapolis a top priority."

When officers pulled Thompson III over in the area of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road, they said they found a gun and suspected narcotics in the car.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges of knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His trial is preliminarily set for April.

