Man arrested in December double homicide in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a 19-year-old accused of being involved in a double homicide on the north side of Indianapolis last month.

Camran Perry, 19, was arrested Monday for his role in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Jones and 20-year-old Blake Coffman on Dec. 1, 2021.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 8800 block of Westfield Way, which is just southwest of East 91st Street and Westfield Boulevard.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found two adult males, later identified as Jones and Coffman, with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to hospitals but were pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting was among at least five reported to police in Indianapolis that night. Five people total were wounded in the four other shootings.

Detectives investigating the shooting identified Perry as a suspect. At this point, authorities have not shared further details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at David.Miller@indy.gov.