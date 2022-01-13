Man arrested in northeast side murder of 78-year-old woman

Police say when 78-year-old Doris Bell tried to break up a fight between two family members, she was shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a 78-year-old woman when she tried to break up a fight between him and another person at a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Montez Jointer, 39, was arrested Wednesday, three weeks after 78-year-old Doris Bell was shot and killed inside a home in the 4400 block of North Bolton Avenue, near East 44th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

IMPD officers were called to the shooting just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Detectives later learned this shooting happened as a result of a fight between two family members, one of whom had a gun. When Bell tried to break up the fight, she was shot. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Jointer was identified as the suspect in this shooting. On Wednesday, IMPD's violent crimes task force found Jointer and arrested him on a warrant for this case. He has been charged with felony reckless homicide.