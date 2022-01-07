1 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on North Bolton Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue, which is near East 16th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police believe they have information about a potential suspect in the shooting and are currently talking with witnesses, who said they heard several gunshots.