Indianapolis police investigate Bolton Avenue deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was fatally shot early Wednesday.
It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Bolton Avenue, which is near East 44th Street and North Arlington Avenue.
Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed that a person with an apparent gunshot wound was found by officers, and the victim was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- New year, new laws: Here are 3 new Indiana laws taking effect in 2022
- Indiana hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients, many of whom are unvaccinated
- Health experts hopeful after approval of at-home COVID pills for high-risk patients
- COVID-19 rapid tests in short supply
- Avoid those massive New Year's Eve parties, says MCPHD