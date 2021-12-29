x
Indianapolis police investigate Bolton Avenue deadly shooting

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning near 44th Street and Arlington Avenue.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young
Indianapolis Metro Police said one person was killed in a shooting in the 4400 block of North Bolton Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was fatally shot early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Bolton Avenue, which is near East 44th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed that a person with an apparent gunshot wound was found by officers, and the victim was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

RELATED: Police: 2 fatally shot, 1 injured in north Indianapolis shooting

