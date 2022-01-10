Suspect charged in December double homicide in Indianapolis

An autopsy found 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry had been stabbed multiple times.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jamie Wells, 27, is charged with two counts of murder for a double homicide this past December on the near northeast side.

On Dec. 15, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Adams Street, which is just north of Interstate 70 between Keystone Avenue and Sherman Drive. There they found 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry dead.

The causes of death were multiple "sharp force traumatic injuries" and ruled homicides. The autopsy showed both victims had been stabbed many times.

Last week, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Wells in Illinois on an unrelated arrest warrant. He was returned to Indianapolis and booked into the Marion County Jail.

A witness told police Wells had been staying at the house with the two victims leading up to the killings.

Additionally, police spoke to a mother of one of Wells' children. According to court documents, she claims Wells showed up at her home on Dec. 14 and there was blood on his clothing and his hands had cuts on them. She told police she bought Wells a bus ticket to Gary, Indiana for Dec. 16.

Wells' trial is tentatively set for March.

Anyone with information about the homicides is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov.