3 arrested in east side armed robbery that left man seriously injured

Detectives and the SWAT team arrested Antonio Hurst, Octavius Smith, and Simeon Tucker at the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were arrested after a man was shot during an armed robbery on the east side of Indianapolis.

Antonio Hurst, 19, Octavius Smith, 23, and Simeon Tucker, 19, were arrested Saturday in connection to a robbery that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to IMPD.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot in the 6800 block of East 21st Street, which is just off of Interstate 70 at the Shadeland Avenue exit.

First responders arrived to find a man who had been shot. Officers provided him aid until medics arrived. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.

IMPD later discovered that the man had been shot during a robbery. A police report says the suspects stole a cell phone, car keys and house keys.

Hurst, Smith, and Tucker were all identified as suspects in the investigation. Police said they were staying at the Budget 8 Inn, located at 6850 East 21st Street.

Robbery detectives and members of the SWAT team helped arrest the group on the same day as the shooting.