7 arrested after IMPD, SWAT find guns, drugs on Indy's east side

Six firearms, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, spice, marijuana and evidence of the manufacture of crack cocaine were seized on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers and SWAT team members arrested seven people after seizing an array of guns and drugs from a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

A month-long investigation led officers to two locations where they believed they would find illegal guns and narcotics being dealt. IMPD said the residences were in the 2200 block of Catherwood Avenue and the 5600 block of East 24th Street, both of which are near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Members of the SWAT team, the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and a variety of IMPD teams specializing in violent crime worked together to conduct a search warrant.

From this warrant, officers also seized the following:

Six firearms, including one rifle

A combined total of 1-1.5 pounds of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine

Three pounds of spice and marijuana

Evidence of the manufacture of crack cocaine