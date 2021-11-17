Man charged with dealing 4 pounds of meth in Columbus

Roberto Jimenez Jr. has been charged with felony meth dealing.

A Columbus man is facing a felony drug charge after police intercepted a package containing 4 pounds of meth meant for him.

The Columbus Police Department started investigating a meth dealing scheme back in August. Through the investigation, they identified 42-year-old Roberto Jimenez Jr. as a suspect. Jimenez is a convicted felon who had previously been deported.

Officers discovered Jimenez was having illegal narcotics shipped to him in Columbus and other areas of the United States. With the help of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, Immigrations Customs Enforcement and the Columbus SWAT Team, Jimenez was arrested after a chase on the east side of Columbus on Sept. 29.

Columbus police got hold of a package being shipped for him in Columbus. Officers received a search warrant for the package and found 4 pounds of crystal meth inside.

The Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Jimenez with dealing in methamphetamine — a felony. He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail. Columbus police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests in the case are possible.