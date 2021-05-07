Six arrested in Columbus drug dealing sweep

Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, four guns, and a stolen Chevrolet Corvette.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after a drug dealing sweep in Columbus on Friday, May 7.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office hit a home in the 700 block of Fairview Drive.

The investigation also led them to a Columbus auto repair garage located in the 500 block of S. Cherry Street. That garage was then closed down.by Columbus Code Enforcement.

Here is a list of the six people arrested and the charges they could face:

Jeremy W. Sweet, 38, of Columbus: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon

Alexus M. Bush, 21, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana

Amanda J Cea, 41, of Columbus: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Eriberto Sanchez Hernandez, 33, of Columbus: Warrant (Dealing Methamphetamine), Resisting Law Enforcement

Alex De Arcia, 33, of Columbus: Three Counts of Dealing Methamphetamine, Two Warrants (False Informing and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Obtaining a License)

Nicholas J. Miller, 21, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance

“These arrests spotlight the continued hard work that is put in by our officers and detectives,” said Chief Michael Richardson. “Getting illegal drugs and firearms off of our streets will continue to be a priority for our police department.” “If you suspect drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, you can submit tips and information anonymously.”

“I said during the March 31 news conference that more arrests were forthcoming and even after being forewarned, these people haven’t stopped," said Sheriff Matthew Myers. “If you deal or abuse illegal drugs in Bartholomew County, you will be arrested.”

In that March case, federal prosecutors announced a major drug trafficking ring had been dismantled in Bartholomew County, the largest drug bust in the county's history.

"Operation Columbus Day" lasted more than two years and took down dozens of high-level drug dealers.

The numbers show the massive scope of the takedown:

36 people federally charged

115 illegal firearms seized

114 pounds of meth

28 pounds of marijuana

4 pounds of heroin/fentanyl

The investigation targeted the Chavez family, who prosecutors say lived and operated out of the Columbus area.

Jorge Chavez, the alleged kingpin, has now been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.