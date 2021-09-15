ISP traffic stop finds 20 pounds of Fentanyl

Troopers searched the car and found 15.8 pounds of what is believed to be Fentanyl-laced pills. There was also 4.4 pounds of pure Fentanyl.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police made a major Fentanyl bust during a traffic stop in Hancock County.

On Monday, Sept. 13, a trooper spotted a red Chevy following two closely behind another car on I-70 near Greenfield.

Troopers searched the car and found 15.8 pounds of what is believed to be Fentanyl-laced pills. There was also 4.4 pounds of pure Fentanyl.

Troopers arrested 39-year-old Felix Becerra Aguilera of California. He's facing the following charges:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Manufacture/Deliver/Finance - 10 or more grams

Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Possession of Cocaine

Becerra Aguilera is being held on a $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for December.