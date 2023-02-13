IMPD: Adult, minor stabbed on west side; suspect in custody

Officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Welch Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 34th Street, shortly after midnight.

INDIANAPOLIS — An adult and a minor were taken to the hospital after being stabbed on Indianapolis' west side early Monday.

IMPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Welch Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 34th Street, shortly after midnight, for a report of a person stabbed.

There they located two people – one adult and one minor – who had been stabbed. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, IMPD said.

Police told 13News they believe the stabbings occurred during a domestic incident and a suspect was taken into custody.