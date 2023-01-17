Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

Police said the woman, 42-year-old Laketha McCullough, stabbed 49-year-old Donny Cole while they were fighting.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson.

Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m.

During that fight, McCullough stabbed Cole and then fled the area.

When officers arrived, Anderson police said they quickly secured the scene and applied a tourniquet to Cole.

Cole was then taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

Members of Anderson's Criminal Investigations Division were called to process the scene and interview witnesses.