2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing

Both people who were stabbed were taken to the hospital in stable condition, IMPD said.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a stabbing on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Police say two people were stabbed in the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m.

They arrived to find two people who had been stabbed. Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to IMPD. 

Detectives are investigating. IMPD has not shared further detail on suspects or a motive in this stabbing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

