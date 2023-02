Police were called just after 10:20 a.m. to a neighborhood near 21st Street and German Church Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning on the far east side.

Records show police were called to 11316 Whistler Drive just after 10:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The neighborhood is located near 21st Street and German Church Road.

The victim, whose identity has not been shared, was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.