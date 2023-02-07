Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis

Police located the victims while responding to a report of a person shot on East 38th Place.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of East 38th Place, near North Post Road.

IMPD said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman shot in a vehicle.

The man, 30-year-old William Edward Wilson IV, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The woman was transported in stable condition and later released from the hospital.

Detectives investigating the shooting said they believed it was domestic-related.

Police originally arrested Miller in November on a warrant. Investigators continued building evidence, and Miller was charged with murder in January. An initial trial date is set for April.