Police investigate New Year's stabbing in downtown Bloomington alley

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating a reported stabbing over New Year's weekend in a downtown alley.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South College Avenue at approximately 1:23 a.m. Jan. 1 and found a 32 year-old man with a significant injury to his abdomen consistent with a knife wound.
Before the man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, he told officers that he had interacted with a man in a nearby bar earlier. The victim did not know the man prior to interacting with him inside the bar.
Later in the night, the victim was in the east/west alleyway that accesses College Avenue south of Kirkwood Avenue when the same man approached him and stabbed him with a knife then ran off.
The victim walked back to College Avenue and asked for a bystander to call 911.
He needed emergency surgery but police did not know his current condition as of Monday morning.
The suspect has not been identified or located.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jon Muscato at 812-339-4477.