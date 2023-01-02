Police investigate New Year's stabbing in downtown Bloomington alley

A man said he was stabbed by a man he'd interacted with in a bar earlier that evening.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating a reported stabbing over New Year's weekend in a downtown alley.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South College Avenue at approximately 1:23 a.m. Jan. 1 and found a 32 year-old man with a significant injury to his abdomen consistent with a knife wound.

Before the man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, he told officers that he had interacted with a man in a nearby bar earlier. The victim did not know the man prior to interacting with him inside the bar.

Later in the night, the victim was in the east/west alleyway that accesses College Avenue south of Kirkwood Avenue when the same man approached him and stabbed him with a knife then ran off.

The victim walked back to College Avenue and asked for a bystander to call 911.

He needed emergency surgery but police did not know his current condition as of Monday morning.

The suspect has not been identified or located.