IMPD: 2 killed in shooting near Meridian and 38th streets

Police responded to the 3700 block of North Meridian Street shortly before 5 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street, just south of 38th Street, for a report of a person shot. They located two people who appeared to be shot.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene near the Enclave Apartments to begin their investigation.

As of early Monday, police had not shared any information on the two victims or the circumstances of the shooting, or any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.