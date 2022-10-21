IMPD: Man shot, dies at north Indianapolis hospital

Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there.

Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police have not shared a location where they believe the shooting occurred, and authorities have not shared the dead man's name.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).