IMPD investigating shooting on east side near 30th and Post

The shooting left a person critically injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon.

13News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide new details as they become available.

The shooting is right near where two people were shot Thursday evening. One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the altercation may have begun over the sale of a cellphone. They say the adult male was selling it and the teen was supposed to buy it, but instead allegedly robbed him.

Police say the juvenile stayed at the Briergate apartment complex while the man went to a nearby gas station for help.

In surveillance video that 13News obtained, you can see the victim enter the gas station and fall to the floor as a worker and customers tried to help him. The police then arrived a few minutes later.