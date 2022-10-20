x
Police investigate double shooting at east Indianapolis apartment complex

One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a double shooting on Freeman Drive in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 20, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Few details have been confirmed at this time, but an IMPD spokesperson tells 13News two people were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive, near East 30th Street and North Post Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday. 

One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the altercation may have begun over the sale of a cellphone.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is confirmed.

