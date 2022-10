It happened around 3 p.m. Friday. The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department said the crash involved 10 cars.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. β€” Crews are responding to a crash in Morgan County at County Road 144 and Mann Road.

The Bargersville Fire Department, which is assisting with the crash, said it is "mass casualty" vehicle crash.

According to the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved 10 vehicles. Shortly before 3:30, the department said Johnson County would shut down the roads at County Road 144 and 37/I-69.