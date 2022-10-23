1 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

13News has crews headed toward the scene. This story will be updated.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Sunday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, near North Post Road and 42nd Street.

IMPD said officers arrived and located a person who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the person who was shot or said if any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.

13News has crews headed toward the scene.