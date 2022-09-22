City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the agreement with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums.

As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting.

The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug activity, gun violence and run-down buildings. Last year, the city also approved $5.4 million in COVID relief funds to support community engagement, redevelopment and public safety.