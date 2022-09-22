City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums.
As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting.
The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug activity, gun violence and run-down buildings. Last year, the city also approved $5.4 million in COVID relief funds to support community engagement, redevelopment and public safety.
They plan to launch an outreach effort next month connecting residents with workforce programs, mental health services and legal support.