‘It’s a vicious cycle' | Indy’s homicides taking toll on families

INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days.

“It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”

Friday night, IMPD was called to the 4500 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks east of Sherman Drive.

Investigators found Calvin Lawson Jr. shot. The 32-year-old died at the hospital a few hours later.

“It’s been very difficult. I am not coping very well,” said Lawson Sr.

Currently, Lawson Sr. lives in Illinois. He said this year he has lost his father, brother and now his son.

Lawson Jr. was his firstborn and namesake. Despite getting into trouble when he was younger, Lawson Sr. said his son was really turning his life around.

“He was a good dad. He was a good son. He was a good brother and he loved his family,” he said.

So far, October is turning into a violent month for the city, with 19 homicides already reported. At this rate, it could become the deadliest month this year.

It’s something the city saw last October with close to three dozen deaths.

Even though homicides are down more than 17% compared to last year, families who go through the pain say one is still too many.

“When I saw that you guys have had that many murders, it just saddened me. It made me really sad to think that my son is in that number and that’s not a good number for any city,” Lawson Sr. said.

He’s not alone. Last week, 13News spoke to Amana Turner who also lost her son this month to gun violence.

Police said 33-year-old Dajuan Barnett was found shot in his truck on the east side.

"I've seen it on the news, but when it actually hits you, you are lost for words. You don't know what to say,” Turner said.

In her case, she is still waiting for answers and justice, saying the lack of answers makes the pain even worse.

“We come into the situation, and we don't know anything. We don't know why. We don't know how. We don't know,” she said.

In Calvin’s case, police say witnesses helped investigators make a quick arrest.

On Monday, 24-year-old Milton Porter was taken into custody, less than 72 hours after the shooting

Despite the arrest, Lawson Jr.’s family knows justice won’t bring their loved one back. It’s a heartache many Indianapolis families feel every day.

“It’s a senseless murder. A senseless crime. Love each other. Love one another. Stop the hate,” Lawson Sr. said.