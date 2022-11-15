Man dead in shooting on Indy's east side

Officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and East Minnesota Street around 9:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and East Minnesota Street, near Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity and additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.