IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side

Police responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.

There they located a woman, later identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 59-year-old Sherry Wolfe, with an apparent gunshot wound/s. Wolfe was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Nov. 10, with the coroner's office ruling her death a homicide, police said.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives responded to begin an investigation, and preliminary information led them to believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Robert Reed Jr., 65, was identified as a suspect and arrested on Nov. 9, prior to Wolfe's death, on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Ann Rivir at the IMPD Aggravated Assault/Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Ann.Rivir@indy.gov.