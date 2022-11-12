Man killed in Richmond shooting overnight

Officers responded to the 1100 North I Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Richmond, Indiana, overnight, police said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 1110 block of North I Street for a report of a shooting. There they located Nicholas F. Lakes, of Richmond, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person dressed in red wearing an unknown colored mask was described as running east from the scene after the shooting, police said.

Investigators responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and collect evidence.