IMPD: Death investigation underway after woman killed in south side shooting

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Laurel Street, near the intersection of Shelby Street and East Troy Avenue, around 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead following an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side.

IMPD officers responded to the 3200 block of Laurel Street, near the intersection of Shelby Street and East Troy Avenue, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a woman inside the home who had been shot. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by authorities.

Detectives responded to begin an investigation. IMPD said a death investigation – not a homicide investigation – is currently underway.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry and that multiple children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are confident there is no threat the community, according to an IMPD spokesman.

An IMPD chaplain and IMPD Victim’s Assistance Unit are providing support for the family.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the woman's exact cause of death and release her identity.