IMPD: 1 critical after shooting north of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was badly injured in a shooting on Indy's near-north side.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street.

Metro Police haven't released many details but confirmed that officers responding to a report of a person shot located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

