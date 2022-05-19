x
IMPD: 1 critical after shooting north of downtown

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street.
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was badly injured in a shooting on Indy's near-north side.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street.

Metro Police haven't released many details but confirmed that officers responding to a report of a person shot located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as additional information becomes available.

